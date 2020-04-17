Vail seeking volunteers for two town advisory boards

The town of Vail is seeking community members to fill three vacancies on two citizen boards. Two openings exist on the Vail Local Licensing Authority and there is one vacancy on the Vail Local Housing Authority.

Applications for the vacancies are due to the town by 5 p.m. Friday, May 8. The terms for the Local Licensing Authority are for two years ending May 31, 2022, while the appointment for the Local Housing Authority is a five-year term expiring May 31, 2025.

The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews of the citizen applicants during its afternoon session May 19, with appointments to follow at its evening meeting. Send letters of interest and experience to: Vail Town Council, Attn. Tammy Nagel, Town Clerk, 75 South Frontage Rd., Vail, 81657 by mail or in person, or e-mail to tnagel@vailgov.com.

Local Licensing Authority

The five-member Vail Local Licensing Authority meets the second Wednesday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers. This volunteer board reviews all town of Vail liquor license applications. To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens, registered voters within the town of Vail, reside in the town of Vail no less than two years preceding appointment and have no direct financial interest in any license to sell alcoholic beverages or any location having any such license.

Local Housing Authority

The five-member Vail Local Housing Authority has its regular meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. and special meetings as needed. An applicant must be a full-time, year-round resident of the town of Vail or fulltime resident of Eagle County employed by a business holding a town of Vail business license. Authority members must have a proven ability to be an effective advocate for a full range of housing projects and be able to promote a vision for local employee housing that has been approved of by the majority of the authority.

The role of authority members is to act as the board of directors for the business of the Vail Local Housing Authority. The duties may include budget approval, policy recommendations, advocacy, strategic and long-term planning, and making recommendations for development and acquisition parameters. Technical experience in one of the following areas is desirable: financing large projects, developments, construction management, planning, design and legal.

Call Vail Town Clerk Tammy Nagel, 970-479-2136 or email tnagel@vailgov.com for information on submittal requirements or details about the Local Licensing Authority. For information about the Local Housing Authority, contact Vail Housing Director George Ruther, 970-376-2675 or gruther@vailgov.com.