Vail seeks businesses for compost pilot program

The town of Vail is seeking participants for its Business Compost Pilot Program. The program is intended to assist Vail businesses with the launch of new composting initiatives or improve and continue existing efforts.

All businesses holding a Vail business license — including retail stores, restaurants, bars, hotels and offices — are eligible to participate.

Businesses can apply at LoveVail.org/business-compost until March 31, 2023 or whenever funds are depleted. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Offered by the town’s environmental sustainability team, business compost rebates will cover infrastructure such as compost bins and/or compost hauling containers, training, educational materials, compostable serviceware, hauling fees and signs. Rebates of up to $2,000 will be awarded; amounts will be based on whether a business is incorporating a new compost program or has an existing program that will be improved or continued.

Eligible businesses must provide receipts to receive a rebate and submit a progress report on successes and challenges with the compost program along with monthly compost tonnages and overall diversion rates within six months of receiving the rebate and no later than Oct. 1, 2023.

Vail adopted the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community in 2017. The Climate Action Plan establishes a goal of a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

As part of that goal, the plan establishes a 30% diversion rate of all waste going to the landfill by 2030 with at least 80% of organics being diverted by 2030. The 2018 Northwest Colorado Waste Diversion Study indicated that organic waste, including food and yard waste, comprises about 37.4% of all waste in the landfill. When organics break down in the anaerobic environment created in a landfill, they release methane gas, which is a greenhouse gas with an impact 25 times greater than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period.

In 2021, the town of Vail achieved a 35% recycling rate with 3.7% of organic waste being diverted. The goals of this pilot program are to increase business participation in composting, increase diversion of organic materials to reduce landfill contributions to greenhouse gas emissions and determine if it is a feasible program to implement fully throughout businesses in Vail.

For more information, contact Environmental Sustainability Coordinator Beth Markham at 970-479-2333 or at bmarkham@vailgov.com .