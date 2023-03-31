Vail seeks candidates for Environmental Scholarship

The town of Vail is now accepting applications for the Mauri Nottingham Excellence in Environmental Sustainability Scholarship program, which provides assistance to those in the community wishing to further their education in the field of environmental sustainability.

This scholarship can be applied toward tuition and supplies up to $1,500 for academic programs including bachelor’s or certificate programs at accredited colleges or universities, online programs or attendance at local symposiums.

The program is open to Vail residents, students who attend school in Vail or those who are employed in Vail. To apply, visit VailGov.com . Applications must be received by noon on May 5.

In 1993, the town created the Mauri Nottingham Environmental Quality Award to honor the creator of the valley’s “We Recycle” program and recognize outstanding environmental programs or efforts in the community. The scholarship program intends to honor the contributions of Nottingham and continue the legacy of the Environmental Quality Award.

Contact Beth Markham, environmental sustainability manager, for more information at bmarkham@vailgov.com or 970-479-2333.