Vail Seeks community member to fill vacancy on Design Review Board

The Town of Vail is seeking applicants from the community to fill a mid-term opening on the Design Review Board. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. The term of appointment begins Sept. 3 and expires on March 31, 2020.

To qualify, DRB applicants must be a resident of the Town of Vail. The five-member DRB meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 3 p.m. in the Vail Municipal Building. This volunteer board is responsible for reviewing the design of new structures, remodels, sign requests, landscaping plans and other architectural and aesthetic matters.

To apply for the vacancy, send a letter of interest and experience to: Vail Town Council, Attn. Tammy Nagel, Town Clerk, 75 S. Frontage Rd., Vail, CO 81657 by mail or in person, or e-mail to tnagel@vailgov.com.

The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on Tuesday, Sept. 3 with appointments to follow at its evening meeting. For more information on submittal requirements, contact the town clerk’s office at 970-479-2136 or to learn more about the DRB, contact Chris Neubecker, chief of planning, at cneubecker@vailgov.com or 970-479-2148.