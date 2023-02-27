Vail seeks community members to fill board vacancies

The town of Vail is seeking community members to fill vacancies on its Art in Public Places Board, Planning and Environmental Commission, and the Design Review Board.

The Town of Vail is seeking community members to fill nine vacancies on three citizen boards. There are three openings on the Planning and Environmental Commission, two vacancies on the Design Review Board and two vacancies on its Art in Public Places Board.

Applications for the Art in Public Places Board are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Applications for the Planning and Environmental Commission and the Design Review Board are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. Qualifications are as follows:

Planning and Environmental Commission (PEC)

PEC applicants must be residents and registered voters in the Town of Vail. The PEC meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 1 p.m. in the Vail Municipal Building.

This seven-member volunteer board is responsible for reviewing and determining requests for variances, subdivisions and conditional use permits, as well as making recommendations to the Town Council on special development districts, rezonings, and various Town of Vail proposed plans, environmental issues and other community matters.

The terms of the PEC appointments are two years, which will begin on April 1, 2023 and end on March 31, 2025. The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on Tuesday, March 21, with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

To apply for the PEC, visit VailGovrecords.com/Forms/PEC_Vacancy .

Design Review Board (DRB)

DRB applicants must be residents and registered voters in the Town of Vail. The five-member DRB meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 2 p.m. in the Vail Municipal Building.

This volunteer board is responsible for reviewing the design of new structures, remodels, sign requests, landscaping plans and other architectural and aesthetic matters.

The terms of the DRB appointments are two years, which will begin on April 1, 2023 and end on March 31, 2025. The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on Tuesday, March 21, with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

To apply for the DRB, visit VailGovRecords.com/Forms/DRB_Board_Application .

Art in Public Places Board (AIPP)

AIPP board members must have been a resident of the town of Vail and/or an owner of property within the town for at least one year. This volunteer board is made up of members who have demonstrated expertise in architecture, art criticism, art education, art history, fine arts, graphic arts, interior design, landscape architecture, town planning/community development or other art/design-related backgrounds not specifically mentioned, or who have demonstrated a strong interest in the visual arts and/or civic improvement.

The five-member AIPP Board meets the first Monday of each month beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers. In addition, board members are expected to attend and participate in AIPP-sponsored events and programs throughout the year. The board oversees the town’s Art in in Public Places program.

The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on Tuesday, March 7, with the appointment to follow at its evening meeting.

To apply for the Art in Public Places board, send letters of interest and experience to: Vail Town Council, Attn. Stephanie Bibbens, Town Clerk, 75 S. Frontage Rd., Vail, CO 81657 by mail or in person, or e-mail to sbibbens@vailgov.com .

For more information on submittal requirements for these three boards, contact Town Clerk Stephanie Bibbens at sbibbens@vailgov.com or 970-479-2460. For additional information on the PEC or DRB, contact Community Development Director Matt Gennett at 970-479-2146 or Senior Planner Greg Roy at 970-477-3459. For information about AIPP, contact Molly Eppard, the town’s AIPP coordinator, at 970-479-2344 or meppard@vailgov.com .