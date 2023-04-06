Vail seeks input on Ford Park Master Plan update

Management of the park and review of improvement proposals are guided by the Ford Park Master Plan, which has been updated and modified several times since the original document in the 1980s.

Robert Prechtl/Courtesy Photo

The town of Vail is updating its Ford Park Master Plan and soliciting input from the public.

Ford Park is central to the town’s system of parks and open space lands. The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Nature Center, playground and sports fields all make Ford Park a much loved and used public park.

Management of the park and review of improvement proposals are guided by the Ford Park Master Plan, which has been updated and modified several times since the original document in the 1980s. The 2013 Ford Park Master Plan is the most recent guiding document adopted by the Vail Town Council.

The current project to update the plan began in the fall of 2022 with the solicitation of ideas and input from the organizations that manage and use the facilities in the park. These include the Vail Recreation District, Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Vail Valley Foundation, Bravo! Vail Music Festival and several town departments.

A short questionnaire on potential future management and physical changes to the park is available at EngageVail.com/FordPark2023 .

The planning firm WRT was hired to assist the town staff in drafting the updated master plan. For additional information please contact Todd Oppenheimer, Vail’s capital projects manager at toppenheimer@vailgov.com or 970-479-2161.