Town of Vail seeks input on Gore Creek Promenade improvements

The town of Vail is seeking feedback from users of the Gore Creek Promenade on potential park improvements. Located along Gore Creek between the area of the Children’s Fountain and the International Bridge in Vail Village, the promenade provides access to the creek, is host to special events, and is the entrance to several shops, art galleries and restaurants.

Due to its location and popularity, the Gore Creek Promenade sees heavy use, resulting in significant wear and tear over the years. Nearly three decades since its last major renovation, the space is in need of improvements.

Residents, business owners and guests are asked to provide input on priorities for the park at EngageVail.com/GoreCreekPromenade .

Some issues already observed include:

Degraded turf quality and maintenance;

Inadequate gathering spaces and seating areas;

Heavy use in a small area;

The walkway is narrow in spots;

Limited access to Gore Creek;

Access and egress points are heavily worn;

Lots of benches, but not necessarily in the right locations;

Bike and ski rack needs are not being met;

The potential need for a pedestrian connection to Bridge Street; and

The park is never given a “break.”

Public input will be taken through the end of the year, with the preliminary design for the improvements expected to begin in January. Final designs and approval are anticipated next summer with construction likely to occur in the fall of 2023.

Support Local Journalism Donate



For more information, email Gregg Barrie, the town’s senior landscape architect, at gbarrie@vailgov.com or Todd Oppenheimer, the town’s capital projects manager, at toppenheimer@vailgov.com .