Vail seeks pro and con statements on Ballot Issue 2A, which would tax short-term rentals

The town of Vail is soliciting written comments for and against ballot issue 2A, which will appear on the Nov. 4 regular election ballot coordinated with Eagle County. If passed, the measure would impose a 6% excise tax on all short-term rentals to help fund the town’s housing efforts.

Per state law, comments received will be summarized for inclusion in the ballot issue notice that is mailed to all registered voters. Only comments filed by persons eligible to vote in the town of Vail will be summarized in the notice. The comments must address the specific ballot issue, indicate whether they are “for” or “against” the issue, and must include a signature and the address where the signer is registered to vote.

Statements must be received by the town clerk no later than noon on Sept. 15. Comments should be addressed to: Vail Town Clerk, 75 S. Frontage Road, Town of Vail, CO 81657 or to SKauffman@vail.gov .