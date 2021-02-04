Vail seeks volunteers for town planning boards

The town of Vail is seeking community members to fill five vacancies on two citizen boards. There are three openings on the Planning and Environmental Commission and two vacancies on the Design Review Board.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, March 5. Send letters of interest and experience to: Vail Town Council, Attention Tammy Nagel, Town Clerk, 75 South Frontage Road, Vail, CO 81657 by mail or in person; or email to tnagel@vailgov.com. Qualifications are:

Planning and Environmental Commission

Applicants must be residents and registered voters in the town of Vail. The commission meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 1 p.m. Meetings are currently held virtually due to COVID-19 and will resume meeting in the Vail Municipal Building when it is safe to do so.

The seven-member volunteer board is responsible for the review and determination of requests for variances, subdivisions and conditional use permits, and recommendations to the Vail Town Council on special development districts, rezonings, various town-proposed plans, environmental issues and other community matters.

The terms of the Planning and Environmental Commission appointments are two years, which will begin on April 1 and end on March 31, 2023. The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on Tuesday, March 16, with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

Design Review Board

Applicants must be residents and registered voters in the town of Vail. The five-member board meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 3 p.m. Meetings are currently held virtually due to COVID-19 and will resume meeting in the Vail Municipal Building when it is safe to do so.

This volunteer board is responsible for reviewing the design of new structures, remodels, sign requests, landscaping plans and other architectural and aesthetic matters. The terms of the appointments are two years, which will begin on April 1 and end on March 31, 2023.The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on Tuesday, March 16, with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

For more information on requirements, contact Town Clerk Tammy Nagel at tnagel@vailgov.com or 970-479-2136. For additional information on the town boards, contact Jonathan Spence, planner manager, at 970-479-2321 or jspence@vailgov.com.