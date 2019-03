VAIL — The town of Vail Finance Department has begun the notification process for renewal of short-term rental licenses issued in 2018 as well as reminders to register new properties. The 2019 requirements became effective March 1 for all short-term rental properties within the town boundaries. The registration requirement applies to anyone renting their Vail property or seeking to rent a property in Vail for less than a 30-day consecutive period.

After being enacted a year ago, the regulations have been streamlined to accommodate suggestions from the lodging community and property managers.

• All short-term rental properties are required to complete the annual registration process with the town. This includes condo-tels which had previously been exempt. Condo-tels are lodging properties consisting of single-owned condos served by a full-time front desk.

• Annual registration fees are $150 per unit for individually rented units; $10 per unit for professionally managed properties; and $5 per unit for professionally managed properties with a 24/7/365 onsite manager.

• Short-term rental properties are required to have individual town of Vail sales tax licenses and file periodic returns. Property managers and condo-tels may bundle short-term rental applications to the town.

• Property owners or managers must acknowledge life-safety, noise and parking requirements as well as a local property contact for emergency response.

The registration process is available online at vailgov.com/short-term-rental-license-applications.

To address potential neighborhood concerns, the town has established a 24-hour hotline at 970-331-0632 to report non-emergency issues including parking, noise or trash. The regulations require a response to complaints within one hour or the property may be in violation of town code and subject to a fine.

The fine schedule for violations is $500 for the first offense, $1,500 for the second offense, $2,500 for a third offense and a two-year prohibition of rental at a fourth offense. Failure to register a short-term rental property is also considered a violation.

The town's finance department is available to assist with questions from first-time applicants by email. Contact Matthew VanEyll at mvaneyll@vailgov.com. In addition, the department will host an orientation session for property managers and managers of condo-tels to familiarize them with the new online registration process for multiple rentals.

The town processed applications for 695 short-term rental units in 2018.