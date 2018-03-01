Vail short-term rental regulations now in effect; complaint hotline also up and running

VAIL — The town of Vail's new short-term rental regulations become effective on Thursday, March 1.

Short-term rental properties in Vail are defined as any rental less than 30 consecutive days. The new regulations approved unanimously by the Town Council include a self-compliance affidavit, "good neighbor" guidelines, complaint resolution requirements, sales tax remittance and a process for revocation of a license based upon three or more verified violations within a 12-month period.

Along with enactment of the new regulations on March 1, Vail will be activating a hotline that will be available for community members to direct their complaints or concerns to a dedicated call center on a 24/7 basis. The hotline number is 970-331-0632, while concerns may also be submitted online at http://www.vailgov.com/short-term-rental-complaints.

For additional details about the new requirements or to sign up for Vail's short-term rental newsletter, visit the town's website at http://www.vailgov.com/short-term-rentals.