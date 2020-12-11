Vail snow updates: 6 inches of fresh powder awaits skiers, riders Friday morning

It’s the first powder of the season at Vail.

John LaConte/jlaconte@vaildaily.com

VAIL — Vail locals awoke to 6 inches of fresh snow on Friday for the first powder day of the 2020-21 ski season.

Snow continues to fall as a busy atmosphere besets Vail; plows are working to remove snow from neighborhoods as cars line up to drop off skiers in Vail and Lionshead.

On the mountain, workers ready to open more to rain; Vail spokesperson John Plack said it would be a busy weekend of moving snow making equipment around and preparing for more openings.

Vail reported 3 inches of fresh snow by 5:47 a.m. Friday but snow has been stacking up all morning.

Vail Resorts’ new reservation system implemented this year to limit crowds was still showing availability in the morning but Saturday and Sunday are both full.

Beaver Creek is still showing weekend availability, as well for Friday.

Forecasters are saying snow should continue throughout the weekend.

This story will be updated.