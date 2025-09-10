Vail Social Community Potluck brings together a ‘cast of characters that nobody can match’

The Vail Social Community Potluck was brought back in 2019 and has been held every summer since except in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns. The event is a free celebration of community each summer.

Hundreds of people from all over Eagle County donned creative costumes and brought homemade food to the streets of Vail Tuesday night for the Vail Social Community Potluck.

The idea for the event hearkens back to community potlucks held in the 1970s where picnic tables would be brought out under the old Lionshead gondola and clocktower. Minus the lockdowns of 2020, the Vail Social Community Potluck has been happening since it was resurrected in 2019.

“This is our sixth Vail Social Community Potluck and it’s one of the best events of the summer,” said Travis Coggin, mayor of Vail. “What I love about this event is it brings such a diverse group of people together. You just see a very eclectic group of people, some were maybe roommates 20 years ago, some live in East Vail and Eagle and they come together at a table, some are coworkers, some are pioneers of the early days of Vail. All ages are here as well.”

The Vail Social Community Potluck is held in September each year and an announcement is made each August on when table reservations become available on Vail Social Community Potluck’s Facebook page. Table reservations opened at 7 a.m. on Aug. 13 and the tables were booked by 9 a.m.

Team Under the Sea won for Best Place Setting at the 2025 Vail Social Community Potluck in Tuesday in Vail. Tricia Swenson/tswenson@vaildaily.com

The Town of Vail provides the tables and chairs and the person who reserves the table, known as a table host, will invite up to 8 people per table and plan who brings what to the potluck. The event is free and happens rain or shine and although the clouds threatened inclement weather on Tuesday, the event stayed dry. Tables can have their food spread be the main theme or costumes and table décor can be a part of the evening as well.

Teams were rewarded for their creativity and $25 gift cards were awarded to each team member from Vail area restaurants.

“These people are very creative and take it very seriously,” Coggins said. “And then you throw a couple prize dollars at them, all of a sudden, the creative juices really start flowing.”

Vail Social Community Potluck Awards

Best Costume:

Welcome to the Circus

Bad Wedding

Most Spirited:

Mahjong Ladies

Bill Hanlon’s 90th Birthday

Best Food Spread:

Mountain Fish House

Willy Wonka

Best Place Setting:

Under the Sea

Game of Thrones

Family Fun:

Birthday Bash/A Secret Garden

Pajama Party

Team Riva Ridge/10th Mountain Division’s motto was ‘The Reason We’re All Here’ – giving a nod to the soldiers who trained south of Vail at Camp Hale. Many of the soldiers from the 10th came back and were pioneers in the ski industry, including Vail founder Pete Seibert. Tricia Swenson/tswenson@vaildaily.com

The themes were vast and well executed and it was evident that a lot of time and thought was put into most of the outfits, food spreads and table décor. The teams from Sweet Basil and Mountain Standard had a feast fit for medieval royalty and outfits to match. The coworkers voted on which theme to choose for the event.

“A few theme ideas we came up with were ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ but ‘Game of Thrones’ stuck,” said Katie Cleveland, who was among the large group of staff that got the night off from the restaurants to participate in the Vail Social Community Potluck. “We even made our own house crest for the tables with “SB” for Sweet Basil and “MS” for Mountain Standard. Mountain Standard has the pig and the flame icons on the house crest and Sweet Basil has oysters and champagne representing dishes we are famous for.”

The event is still in its early years, but each Vail Social Community Potluck brings out more and more people and creativity, and the competition is pretty strong.

“I started coming up with this idea to do a circus theme before Christmas,” said Ivet McCleary, who splits her time between Vail and Denver. “We have three tables of people, and the circus theme allowed us to have lots of circus characters.”

McCleary’s team consisting of lion tamers, strongmen, clowns and ringmasters won this year’s Best Costume award.

“The last two years we won the Most Spirited award, it’s hard to beat the Vail Valley Theatre Company and a lot of other groups out here,” McCleary said.

The Vail Circus Crew won the award for Best Costume at the 2025 Vail Social Community Potluck event on Tuesday in Vail. Ivet McCleary/Courtesy photo

Bill Hanlon hosted his 90th birthday at the Vail Social Community Potluck, which was fitting because he and his wife Sally have been civic leaders here for almost 60 years. There were plenty of birthday cupcakes and a receiving line with well-wishers at the Hanlon’s table.

“This is a very, very important event for the town. I think this potluck and the Friday and Saturday night hockey games at the Dobson Ice Arena, which we will be rebuilding and getting it done for our first-class resort, that’s where everybody meets, at these events,” Hanlon said.

“It’s just part of the Vail adventure. The people that we attract here are just unbelievable, and they all come with the same idea: We’re going to have a nice time here,” Hanlon said. “And this event is very nice and controlled in comparison to the old days. It was wild. We created the greatest community in the United States. A cast of characters that nobody can match.”

Bill Hanlon celebrated his 90th birthday at the Vail Social Community Potluck on Tuesday night in Vail. From left, Joe Hanlon, Cheryl Jensen, Bill Hanlon, Renie Gorsuch, Sally Hanlon and Judy Conn. Tricia Swenson/tswenson@vaildaily.com

In addition to the event being fun, it does give back to a good cause. Non-perishable items were being collected to support local food pantry The Community Market. Last year, nearly 400 pounds of food was collected.

“It’s a pretty simple formula. All Vail did was ask people to come to a potluck, and they did this,” said Kris Widlak of the town of Vail as she references the revelry around her at all the tables. “They showed up. They brought their table decorations. They brought their costumes. They brought their A-games. It’s such a great end of summer celebration and a thank you to our community for keeping the heart and soul of Vail vibrant and fun.”

To take part in next year’s Vail Social Community Potluck, check out the VailSocial.com website as well as the Facebook page. And, judging by this year’s creativity, it might be a good time to start thinking about costumes for next year.