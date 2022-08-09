Vail Social potluck table reservations open Friday

The 2022 Vail Social community potluck is set for Sept. 13 in Vail Village.

Town of Vail/Courtesy photo

Table reservations will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, for the upcoming Vail Social community potluck, set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Vail Village. Now in its third year, the reservations are free and available online at VailSocial.com .

Drawing upon the format of the inaugural Vail Social in 2019, the event creates a laid-back yet festive atmosphere in celebration of the Vail community. “Table hosts” are asked to reserve and organize their table, from inviting their friends and family to coordinating the potluck menu. Each table seats eight people with reservations accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until the event is at full capacity. A wait list will be started if interest exceeds current availability. Each table host is allowed to reserve up to three tables.

To build upon the success of last year’s event, prizes will again be awarded to stand-out tables, including best costumes, best spread, and more with details to come.

Presented by the town of Vail, the 2022 Vail Social will take place outdoors along East Meadow Drive in Vail Village, rain or shine.

To help make participation easy and convenient, Vail Social will provide:

Table, chairs, and table covering for groups of eight people.

Complimentary beer and wine tokens.

Water, courtesy of Eagle River Water & Sanitation District (bring reusable bottles).

Free E-Vail Courier transport of picnic items from the Vail Village parking structure courtesy of 6West.

Recycle and zero-waste stations.

Crayons to customize your table.

Table hosts are asked to arrange:

Guests to fill a table for 8, children are welcome.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Compostable or reusable cutlery, plates, bowls, cups and napkins.

Serving utensils.

Table decorations (optional).

Community members looking to join an existing table are asked to connect with the Vail Social Facebook page to inquire about availability.

The Vail Social is also a place for creativity. Now might be the time to start thinking about a theme, costumes or food pairings.

The inaugural Vail Social took place in September 2019 at Solaris Plaza as an event akin to an earlier community gathering documented in Vail’s photo archives from the 1970s. Nearly 700 community members came together for the 2019 event to celebrate their love of Vail and to meet or reconnect with their neighbors while enjoying an old-fashioned community potluck dinner. The picnic was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic and returned in 2021 to the community’s delight.

To sign up to receive Vail Social email updates and announcements, visit VailGov.com/vailsocial or for more information, call 970-479-2115 or email info@vailsocial.com .