Vail sponsors Q&A session on draft open lands plan on Monday, Nov. 27

VAIL — The town of Vail invites community members to attend a complimentary lunch and informal question and answer session on the release of the draft 2017 Open Lands Plan Update. The luncheon will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, in the Town Council Chambers prior to the start of the Planning and Environmental Commission meeting. The draft plan is included on Monday's planning commission agenda as an opportunity for the commissioners to provide feedback.

Attendees are welcome to discuss issues and provide feedback to staff and consultants, as well as pick up a hard copy of the 1994 plan and the 2017 update.

For more information, to provide feedback, or to download the plan and materials, go to http://www.vailgov.com/openlandsupdate.