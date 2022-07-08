Vail starts fees for overnight summer parking July 15

Vail will start charging a $25 overnight parking fee July 15.

The town of Vail will transition to summer parking operations on Friday, July 15.

The parking structures will remain free for daytime parking, along with free bus service to event venues, trailheads and activities throughout town, including express bus service to Ford Park for concerts and sporting events. The summer operations will also include a $25 fee for vehicles parked overnight in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures, reduced from the $35 charged during the 2021 summer season. The first overnight charge will occur for vehicles parked between 4 and 5 a.m. July 15.

The overnight fee in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures was established to provide up to 200 additional spaces for Vail’s daytime guests by discouraging long-term vehicle storage.

Additional free public parking is available at the Red Sandstone parking garage at 559 North Frontage Road. Free overnight parking is available for the first 72 hours. This parking garage is located on the north side of the pedestrian walkway that crosses the interstate and offers an option for vehicles under 8 feet tall.

Parking for oversized vehicles, including RVs and trailers, will be available on the North Frontage Road in West Vail. Overnight parking is $25 per day for a maximum of five days. This area is located near the West Vail Fire Station. Payments are made through the ParkMobile app.

Allowances for free overnight parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures will be made for the following circumstance: Those who arrange an alternate ride home in lieu of driving while intoxicated. For eligibility, enter after 3 p.m. and leave before 11 a.m. the next day. Please see a parking attendant for verification at exit.

Information on available summer 2022 parking passes, as well as qualifications can be found at Vailgov.com/parkingpasses . New this season, parking passes will be available for purchase online. The process for application and verification will be available at vail.mgzephire.com/parkerportal/logon.aspx starting Wednesday, July 13. The following parking passes are available:

Condominium owners who qualified for the discontinued hotel/condo voucher and pass program during previous summer seasons: $350.

Any Blue, Silver or Gold parking pass holders from the 2021-22 winter season: free.

Employees who work overnight at a Vail Village or Lionshead business: free.

Starting in late October, existing Value Card holders will receive instructions on how to recertify their cards for the coming winter season through a new online process.

For more information about acquiring a summer parking pass as well as required qualification identification, go to Vailgov.com/parkingpasses .

For more information on the summer parking program, go to Vailgov.com/parking . Details on paid parking events at Ford Park are listed at VailEventParking.com . To inquire about any additional information, email info@vailgov.com or call the parking office at 970-479-2445.