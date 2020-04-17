Vail stretch of I-70 will see resurfacing work this year
Work on 15-mile stretch through and east of Vail will last until October
Starting April 27, the Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner Elam Construction will begin a resurfacing project on Interstate 70 from mile marker 172 to mile marker 187 through and east of Vail. The project has an anticipated completion date of October.
As part of CDOT’s “Whole System — Whole Safety” initiative, this project will focus on a hot mix asphalt overlay, maintenance repairs to several bridge decks, and installing guardrails that meet new safety standard requirements.
The asphalt overlay will add approximately 10 years of life to the highway, a smoother road surface and will eliminate ruts and road damage. Crews will focus on repairing bridge joints and weak spots to the bridge decks to strengthen and increase the durability of the infrastructure. The new guardrail will be 31 inches high instead of 27 inches high, to help vehicles remain on the road. These improvements will make the highway safer for the traveling public.
Additional work will include: rumble strip installation, striping, drainage improvements, sign installation and erosion control.
Travel impacts
Motorists can expect east- and westbound single lane closures, 10- to 15-minute delays and minor detours on the bike path. The project will be in operation Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
For more information contact project team at:
- Project hotline: 970-456-1361
- Project email: highwayoverlay@gmail.com.
- Project website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/i70-vaileasttowestresurfacing.
- See CDOT’s scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html
- Connect with CDOT on Twitter (@coloradodot) and Facebook (facebook.com/coloradodot)
