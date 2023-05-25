Vail summer paid parking starts Friday

The town of Vail will transition to summer parking operations on Friday, May 26. The Vail Village, Lionshead and Red Sandstone parking structures will remain free for daytime parking along with free bus service to event venues, trailheads and activities throughout town.

The summer operations will include a $35 fee for vehicles stored overnight in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures as well as a $15 fee for vehicles parked overnight at the Red Sandstone structure. The overnight charge will occur for vehicles parked between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Parking for oversized vehicles — including RVs and trailers — will be available on the North Frontage Road in West Vail. Overnight parking is $35 per day for a maximum of five days. This overnight parking area is located near the West Vail Fire Station No. 3. Payments are made through the ParkMobile app.

Allowances for free overnight parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures will be made for those who arrange an alternate ride home in lieu of driving while intoxicated. For eligibility, enter after 3 p.m. and leave before 11 a.m. the next day. Please see a parking attendant for verification upon exiting.

The 2023 Summer Condo Pass is now available for purchase online. This pass is for condominium owners in the Vail Core with properties that are included within the qualified exemption map . The cost is $475 and owners will be required to upload proof of ownership and ID. Those who had a 2022 Summer Condo Pass or who purchased a 2022-2023 winter parking pass will already have a default payment method in their parker portal. Be sure to change your card first if you wish to modify your payment method.

All Premier, Business Premier and Employee Plus passes have been extended and can be used this summer to enter and exit the Vail Village, Lionshead and Red Sandstone structures for free. These passes will waive any overnight fees accrued in the structures.

In addition, employees who work overnight at a Vail Village or Lionshead business are asked to come to the Vail Municipal Building at 75 S. Frontage Rd. with a signed letter from their employer to obtain a free overnight parking pass. To be eligible for this pass, employment must include required overnight work between 4 and 5 a.m.

For more information on the summer parking program, visit VailGov.com/SummerParking . Access details on paid parking events at Ford Park are listed at vaileventparking.com. For additional information, email info@vailgov.com or call the parking office at 970-479-2445.