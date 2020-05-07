Vail-Summit Orthopaedics earns national recognition
Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery has been named the 2020 American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives “Practice of the Year.” The award honors orthopedic practices for innovation, improved quality, and for going above and beyond in service and contributions to their community.
The American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives is one of the largest national orthopedic-management specific associations. Winners were selected through a nomination and peer review process, and the award was presented on May 4 at the alliance’s annual conference, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 virus.
“Today, more than ever, innovation is a must for survival and long-term success in healthcare,” the alliance’s website states. “Those who are able to identify opportunities, think creatively, solve problems, and take risks will elevate orthopedic care.”
“Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery has worked tirelessly throughout the years to provide exemplary care to our patients while supporting our local communities through partnerships, education and research,” practice CEO John Polikandriotis said in a press release. “To have garnered national recognition as a model for excellence by esteemed colleagues from across the country as the (American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives) Practice of the Year is such an honor and immensely satisfying.”
For more information, go to https://www.vsortho.com/.
