Vail suspends sales tax collections due to steep drop in tourism business

Vail suspends sales tax payments

By Scott N. Miller

The Vail Town Council Tuesday agreed to suspend sales tax collections for what looks like the next few months. Businesses still have to file the necessary paperwork, but don’t need to pay. The suspension is effective immediately.

Council members agreed to the suspension as part of a lengthy discussion about the town’s budget in the coming months and repercussions from the nationwide outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Council member Jenn Bruno, the co-owner of the Luca Bruno clothing shops, suggested the suspension. She said the temporary relief will give businesses a “chance to survive” the loss of revenue from some of Vail’s prime revenue months.

During the suspension of collections, businesses will have to file regular paperwork. Bruno said that will allow town officials to know what to expect when payments resume.

Council members didn’t set a date for resumption of payments, but Bruno suggested it could be as late as July.

Vail Finance Director Kathleen Halloran said her current projections — which were several days old as of March 17 — showed a drop of at least 50% in sales tax collections for March and April.

Bruno said the drop will almost certainly be more severe than that, especially in light of the closure of Vail Mountain and a state-ordered shutdown of restaurants and bars.