Vail Symposium discusses global population decline

Thomas Malthus was a famous 18th-century British economist known for the population growth philosophies outlined in his 1798 book, “An Essay on the Principle of Population.” In it, he theorized that populations would continue expanding until growth is stopped or reversed by disease, famine, war or calamity. He is also known for developing an exponential formula used to forecast population growth, which is currently known as the Malthusian growth model.

But what if Malthus was wrong? On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Vail Symposium welcomes Darrell Bricker, a leading international social researcher, to discuss the declining global population and its consequences in a Zoom webinar at 6 p.m.

“Many of us have heard dire predictions of global overpopulation for most of our lives and the catastrophic consequences,” said director of programming Claire Noble. “Hearing that the reverse may be happening initially sounds like welcome news. As Dr. Bricker will relate, it is a mixed bag of positives and negatives.”

Bricker, along with journalist John Ibbitson, made the provocative argument that the global population will soon begin to decline, dramatically reshaping the social, political and economic landscape. For half a century, statisticians, pundits and politicians have warned that a burgeoning population will soon overwhelm the earth’s resources. But a growing number of experts are sounding a different alarm. Rather than continuing to increase exponentially, they argue, the global population is headed for a steep decline—and in many countries such as Japan and Italy, that decline has already begun.

Bricker contends that a smaller global population will bring with it real benefits: fewer workers will command higher wages; the environment will improve; the risk of famine will wane; falling birthrates in the developing world will bring greater affluence and autonomy for women.

But enormous disruptions cannot be dismissed. Aging populations and worker shortages weaken the economy and impose crippling demands on healthcare and social security. The United States and Canada are well-positioned to successfully navigate these coming demographic shifts–that is, unless growing isolationism leads us to close ourselves off just as openness becomes more critical to our survival than ever.

Dr. Darrell J Bricker is the CEO of Public Affairs at Ipsos. Ipsos’ Public Affairs has offices in 40 countries and a staff of 1000 research professionals. It is the world’s leading social and public opinion research firm. Ipsos Public Affairs is part of Paris-based Ipsos which is the 3rd largest market research company in the world. Prior to joining Ipsos in 1990, Bricker was Director of Research in the office of Canada’s Prime Minister. He was also a research consultant with firms in Ottawa and Toronto.

Bricker holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from Carleton University, and a BA and MA from Wilfrid Laurier University. He has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree by Wilfrid Laurier University, which named him one of their top 100 graduates in the last 100 years. Darrell is also a Research Fellow with the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto and at the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) in Waterloo, Ontario.