Vail Symposium explores shared crossings

William Peters is the founder of the Shared Crossing Project and a global leader in shared death studies and end-of-life phenomenon.

Unsplash/Courtesy Photo

A shared crossing is an experience at the end of a life that suggests connection and communication with loved ones beyond the human realm. The term “shared crossing” broadly refers to an experience that one or more people may have before, during, or after a death. Those who have experienced it report that they have received a healing gift, crafted especially for them, that has resulted in a significant shift in their grief.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Vail Symposium welcomes Jeff O’Driscoll and therapist William J. Peters for a special Zoom webinar at 6 p.m. to discuss shared crossing experiences.

“As an end-of-life therapist, William Peters sees death every day,” said Vail Symposium director of programming Claire Noble. “While the Vail Symposium has presented programs on the concept of near-death experiences in the past, this program marks our first time hosting a program that explores the phenomena of shared-death experiences.”

In 2000, Peters was volunteering at the Zen Hospice Project in San Francisco when he had an extraordinary experience as he was reading aloud to a patient: he said that he suddenly felt himself floating in midair, completely out of his body. The patient, who was also aloft, looked at him and smiled. The next moment, Peters said he felt himself return to his body, but the patient never regained consciousness and died.

Perplexed and stunned by what had happened, Peters searched for other people who shared similar experiences. He spent the next 20 years gathering and meticulously categorizing stories to identify key patterns and features of what is now known as the “shared crossing” experience. The similarities – which cut across continents and cultures and include awe-inspiring visual and sensory effects and powerful emotional after-effects – were impossible to ignore.

Peters will be joined in conversation by past Vail Symposium speaker Dr. Jeff O’Driscoll. Together they will explore the effect these shared crossing experiences impart—liberation at the sight of a loved one finding joy, a sense of reconciliation if the relationship was fraught—and explore questions such as: What can explain these shared death experiences? How can we increase our likelihood of having one? What do these experiences tell us about what lies beyond? And, most importantly, how can they help take away the sting of death and better prepare us for our own final moments? How can we have both a better life and a better death?

About the speakers

William Peters is the founder of the Shared Crossing Project whose mission is to positively transform relationships to death and dying through education and raising awareness about shared crossings and their healing benefits. As the director of the Shared Crossing Research Initiative (SCRI), Peters and his team collect and study extraordinary end-of-life experiences (shared crossings). Peters is a global leader in shared death studies and end-of-life phenomenon. He has developed methods to facilitate the shared death experience and to assist experiencers in meaningfully integrating their experiences. He is a psychotherapist at the Family Therapy Institute of Santa Barbara where he specializes in end-of-life counseling as a means toward psycho-spiritual evolution.

As an emergency physician, Jeff O’Driscoll saw souls leave their bodies at the time of death, and he communicated with them. Dr. O’Driscoll’s gifts began in childhood, after the death of his older brother in a farm accident. For decades he was silent about his experiences. Only recently has he spoken about them publicly. His powerful memoir is titled “Not Yet.” He speaks to groups across the country and offers one-on-one spiritual mentoring to help people develop their spiritual gifts, find their own answers, and heal their souls.