Vail Symposium hosts ‘After the Virus’ economic session

After the Virus: Emerging From Economic Catastrophe and Charting a Course Forward.

Thursday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Zoom Webinar

Attending is free. Register at http://www.vailsymposium.org/events.

A second-quarter 2020 gross domestic product contraction of 32.9%, the steepest since World War II, provided a stark number for what many are already experiencing — the toughest economic times for most Americans in living memory.

COVID-19 will not last forever, nor will the current economic crisis. However, the economy of the future will be different. The pandemic and ensuing economic shock will accelerate trends already underway in the global economy. This is especially true of the digital economy, with the rise of digital behavior such as remote working and learning, telemedicine and delivery services. With the amplification of these trends, the realities of this crisis have triggered reconsideration of several beliefs with possible effects on long-term choices for the economy and society.

The Vail Symposium on Thursday presents a virtual panel discussion as part of its Financial Series with experts including Jared Bernstein, Sarah Bloom Raskin and David Seigel. The discussion will cover the future of the trade war with China; the magnitude of rescue packages and the new debt levels and the impacts on interest rates and federal policy.

At the end of the program, attendees will have a better understanding of not only what is currently happening, but insight into how we, as a country, will move forward.

This Zoom webinar is free, but attendees are encouraged to register in advance. Vail Symposium has produced 15 virtual programs since the public health order restricted events; the organization plans to continue offering virtual programs until it is safe to gather together again.

About the speakers

Jared Bernstein joined the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities in May 2011 as a Senior Fellow. From 2009 to 2011, Bernstein was the chief economist and economic adviser to Vice President Joe Biden, executive director of the White House Task Force on the Middle Class and a member of President Obama’s economic team. Bernstein has published extensively in various venues and is a commentator for CNBC and a contributor to The Washington Post’s PostEverything blog.

Sarah Bloom Raskin, the former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, became a visiting professor of the practice of law, a distinguished fellow of Duke Law School’s Global Financial Markets Center and a senior fellow of the Duke Center on Risk in 2020 after serving as a Rubenstein Fellow at Duke University since 2018.

David Siegel is a technology and business thought leader who has spent his career trying to work about five years ahead of the mainstream. He played a small role in the development of the internet, started one of the world’s first digital agencies, has written five books, and has given over 200 speeches. He has started 25 companies and sat on many boards. In 2016, he was a candidate to be the dean of Stanford business school. He writes and speaks often on blockchain, decentralization, startups, business, economics, and the future. His main emphasis is spearheading the digital-money revolution.

Moderator Richard Bard is the founder and CEO of Bard Capital Group, LLC, a middle-market private equity firm with a diversified portfolio. He has been involved in the acquisition and operation of several private and publicly traded businesses over the past 30 years. Bard serves as the key interviewer for the Vail Symposium’s Financial Series.