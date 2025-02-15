Vail Symposium hosts leading futurist to discuss AI, other emerging technologies

Artificial intelligence, genome sequencing, gene editing and other technologies are transforming our lives, world and future. These accelerating and increasingly interconnected technologies have the potential to improve our health, feed billions of people, supercharge our economies, store essential information for millions of years and save our planet, but they can also ― if we are not careful ― do immeasurable harm.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon, Vail Symposium welcomes leading futurist and OneShared.World founder Jamie Metzl to discuss how we can use these emerging technologies to ultimately benefit humanity. From the ethics of bioengineering, the science being applied to food economies, the capacity of AI to help address human health problems and more, Jaime Metzl walks us through our rapidly changing and interconnected systems.

“Longevity is a frequently requested topic at Vail Symposium,” said Vail Symposium Executive Director James Kenly, “and Jamie Metzl brings good news about that and so much more in his talk on Tuesday, but it comes with a caveat: people need to work together to ensure these breakthroughs are utilized for good.”

Jamie Metzl is a leading expert who integrates science, technology, history, politics and international affairs to envision a future that most specialists, almost by definition, cannot see. In this bold and inspiring exploration of transformative human knowledge, Metzl will share the definitive account of the technological precipice on which we stand and the map to where we go from here. In addition to Founding and serving as Chair of the global social movement, OneShared.World, Jaime previously served on the U.S. National Security Council, State Department, Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as a Human Rights Officer for the United Nations in Cambodia, and was appointed to the World Health Organization expert advisory committee on human genome editing.