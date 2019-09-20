Vail Symposium hosts session on ballot measure

The Vail Symposium on Oct. 3 will host “Tabor and Gallagher: Power to the people or fiscal stranglehold?” — a discussion of Colorado Proposition CC on this year’s ballot. The discussion is set for Oct. 3 at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the program begins at 6 p.m.

Proposition CC, the “Allow State to Retain Excess Revenue for Transportation and Education Measure,” is on the ballot in Colorado as a legislatively referred state statute. If passed, the statute would make changes to two state constitutional amendments known as Gallagher and the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, or TABOR.

Panel member Reeves Brown will explain the history and intent of the Gallagher and TABOR amendments to the state constitution and review how they impact our quality of life, both individually and collectively, and in both positive and negative ways. Because these are amendments to our state constitution, only the voters can amend them.

The session will be a facilitated panel discussion. Each panelist will provide a brief introduction and overview, followed by a moderated question and answer period. The audience is encouraged to come prepared with questions.

The panelists are:

• Reeves Brown: Brown is an independent public policy consultant and Project Coordinator for the “Building a Better Colorado” project. He served on Governor John Hickenlooper’s cabinet as Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs from 2011-2015. Brown also served as the Executive Director of CLUB 20, a non- profit political advocacy organization representing the diverse interests of the 22-county Western Colorado region.

• Nicholas Colglazier: Colglazier is the director of the Colorado Competitive Council. In that position, Colglazier works to make Colorado one of the best places in the country to do business. Colglazier is the former director of public policy and state affairs for Colorado Farm Bureau, and also sits on the board of directors for the Colorado Foundation for Water Education.

• Luke Ragland: Ragland is the president of ReadyCO. Prior to joining ReadyCO, he served as Vice President of Policy at Colorado Succeeds, a coalition of business leaders focused on improving the state’s education system.

• Moderator Jon Stavney is Executive Director of Northwest Colorado Council of Governments.

For tickets or more information, go to https://vailsymposium.org/.