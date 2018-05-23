Vail Symposium kicks off summer season with program in conjunction with Shaw Cancer Center

More information: Tickets are $25 up until midnight on the day before the program; tickets are $35 after midnight on the day of the program and at the door. Visit http://www.vailsymposium.org to purchase tickets.

What: Life After Cancer: How to Not Only Manage, But Thrive.

VAIL — The Vail Symposium will kick off its summer season of thought-provoking, diverse and educational programming with a special collaboration with the Shaw Cancer Center. "Life After Cancer: How to Not Only Manage, But Thrive" is part of the Symposium's Living at Your Peak series and will feature a panel of experts discussing how to not only survive cancer, but to thrive. This special program will take place on Sunday, June 3, at 2 p.m. at the Westin Riverfront Resort in Avon.

Cancer survivors are living longer with improved early detection and advances in treatment options, but medically managing cancer is not the only treatment. Lifestyle improvements are being shown to play an important role in cancer survivorship. Survivorship rates continue to improve, both in the state and here in the Vail Valley, which is a testament to the tireless work done by doctors and researchers, the care of the cancer center staff and the indomitable spirit of the patients. But the ultimate goal in life is not only to survive — but to thrive.

"Our programming is designed for the community; we're honored to be partnering with such an integral part of our medical community on such an important topic," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "The panel of experts is diverse and the topics that we'll discuss pertain not only to cancer survivors, but will also be of interest to their friends and loved ones. We're looking forward to beginning our summer season with this important program."

Join the Vail Symposium and the Shaw Cancer Center as Dr. Patricia Hardenbergh moderates a panel of four experts as they discuss issues affecting survivors and the positive outcomes from successfully managing sexuality, diet and exercise and overall wellbeing.

The topics will include:

"Sexual Health in Adults with Cancer: Improving Communication and Satisfaction," with Helen L. Coons, Ph.D., ABPP. Sexual health is a common concern among adults coping with cancer. This presentation will review the impact of cancer and its treatments on body image and sexual functioning in women and men with cancer. We will also discuss steps you can take to improve your sexual well-being and communication in relationships.

"Eat to Thrive," with Tracy Crane, Ph.D., MS, RD. Learn about the latest research and benefits of good nutrition to help you eat to fight — and prevent — cancer.

"Choosing the Strong Path" with Fred Bartlit. Sarcopenia is a little-known muscle-wasting condition that impacts everyone. It wasn't until 2016 that it even received a diagnosis code from the World Health Organization, so few doctors discuss it with their patients. The cause is inactivity; the cure is activity. Bartlit learned about sarcopenia a decade or so ago and then made it his mission to spread the word so that as people entered their 50s they would heed his warning and start hitting the gym hard.

"Lifestyle Medicine" with Dr. Elizabeth O'Donnell. O'Donnell will discuss the use of lifestyle interventions such as exercise and diet before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis to optimize outcomes.

For more information and tickets, visit http://www.vailsymposium.org.