Vail Symposium kicks off the summer season with ‘The Bill of Obligations: 10 Habits of Good Citizens’ with Dr. Richard Haass

IF YOU GO: What: The Bill of Obligations: 10 Habits of Good Citizens When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 | 3-4 p.m. Where: Zoom webinar More information: This is a free webinar. Please visit vailsymposium.org for more information. The book is available at The Bookworm of Edwards.

Summer is here and Vail Symposium is kicking off the season with a webinar that explores a critical topic. With a dynamic global landscape and complicated domestic environment, an informed and engaged citizenry has never been more important. On Thursday, June 1 from 3-4 p.m., Dr. Richard Haass, 20-year president of the US Council on Foreign Relations, places the onus on the American people to create the government that we want and deserve.

The United States faces dangerous threats from Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, terrorists, climate change and future pandemics. However, the greatest peril to the country comes not from abroad but from within, from none other than ourselves. The question facing us is whether we are prepared to do what is necessary to save our democracy.

“It is a distinct honor to present Dr. Haass to the Vail community,” said executive director James Kenly. “His 20 years of experience as the president of the US Council on Foreign Affairs is a unique lens through which to view current world events and his most recent book is an inspiring clarion call for each of us to participate as citizens.”

“The Bill of Obligations” is a bold call for change. In this talk, New York Times bestselling author Dr. Richard Haass argues that the very idea of citizenship must be revised and expanded. “The Bill of Rights” is at the center of our Constitution, yet our most intractable conflicts often emerge from contrasting views about our rights. As former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer pointed out, “Many of our cases, the most difficult ones, are not about right versus wrong. They are about right versus right.” The lesson is clear: rights alone cannot provide the basis for a functioning, much less flourishing, democracy.

But there is a cure: to place obligations on the same footing as rights. The ten obligations that Haass introduces are essential for healing our divisions and safeguarding the country’s future. These obligations re-envision what it means to be an American citizen. They are not a burden, but rather commitments that we make to fellow citizens and to the government to uphold democracy and counter the growing apathy, anger, selfishness, division, disinformation and violence that threaten us all. Through an expert blend of civics, history and political analysis, Haas illuminates how Americans can rediscover and recover the attitudes and behaviors that have contributed so much to this country’s success over the centuries.

Haass argues, “We get the government and the country we deserve. Getting the one we need, however, is up to us.”

“The Bill of Obligations” gives citizens across the political spectrum a plan of action to achieve it. Join us for this special webinar and learn about the ways we can contribute to our community and society as a whole.

About the speaker:

Dr. Richard Haass is in his 20th year as president of the Council on Foreign Relations. He previously served in the State Department under Presidents George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, at the White House under George H.W. Bush, and the Pentagon during the Carter administration. He was U.S. envoy to the Cyprus negotiations and the Northern Ireland peace process; after 9/11, he was U.S. coordinator for the future of Afghanistan. A Rhodes Scholar, Haass holds a bachelor’s degree from Oberlin College, a doctorate of philosophy degree from Oxford University and numerous honorary degrees. He is also the recipient of the State Department’s Distinguished Honor Award, the Presidential Citizens Medal, and the Tipperary International Peace Award. Haass was born in Brooklyn and lives in New York City.