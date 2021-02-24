Vail Symposium program discusses potential impact of healing energy on Thursday

Dr. Bill Bengston is a professor of sociology with a specialization in research methods and statistics. Additionally, he is president of the Society for Scientific Exploration, an international group of about 800 scientists who conduct rigorous investigations into scientific anomalies. (Special to the Daily)



Even with the medical breakthrough scientists have made, there are still many aspects of healing that aren’t completely understood. Dr. Bill Bengston, an expert on hands-on healing, will join Vail Symposium on Thursday at 6 p.m. for a program discussing the potential impact of healing energy. The program is free. Register at http://www.vailsymposium.org .

“Bill Bengston is first and foremost a scientist,” said director of programming Claire Noble. “As a scientist he does not take anything on faith. The exciting aspect of his work is that the results have been consistent and measurable. Bengston has empirical evidence that this method gets results — it aids healing.”

In many in-vivo and in-vitro experiments over the course of 40 years, Bengston has reliable data that demonstrates that “healing” can cure cancer, that dose is a factor, that healing proceeds non-linearly, that it is not fundamentally “energy” but “information,” that it is not correlated to a particular state of mind but functions more as an autonomic response to the need of the healee, and that placebos are better explained by resonant bonding rather than psychological states.

Bengston’s current research includes the question of whether healing can be “captured” and “reproduced” without the healer. In other words, can we store and independently deliver healing in a practical and scalable fashion? Selected current research on whether biological systems can recognize “stored” healing will be presented, along with work designed to measure the genomic effects of recorded “healing potential” on cancer cells in both in-vitro and in-vivo models.

During his presentation, Bengston will provide background on previous healing studies, as well as experiments indicating healing intention can be “stored” in organic and inorganic material. He will explain experiments indicating healing intention can be “recorded” using a variety of recording media. Lastly, he will offer methods to enhance healing, such as a clinical study with water and share his thoughts on going forward.

About the speaker

Bengston is a professor of sociology with a specialization in research methods and statistics. Additionally, he is president of the Society for Scientific Exploration, an international group of about 800 scientists who conduct rigorous investigations into scientific anomalies. Bengston has published in the Journal of Scientific Exploration, the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine and Explore. He also is on the editorial board of the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.

Bengston has written a memoir with Sylvia Fraser about his healing experiences and research entitled “The Energy Cure: Unraveling the Mystery of Hands-On Healing.” A CD audio instruction program, “Hands-On Healing,” is also available from Sounds True. Bengston lectures frequently throughout North America, Europe and Asia, and is frequently interviewed around the world on his research.