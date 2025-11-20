The holiday break for kids means fun on and off the slopes this weekend in Vail

Chris "Gus" Gruner is the first artist-in-residence at the new Vail Art Studio. view his works at an event this Friday.

Vail Art in Public Places/Courtesy photo

Show & Tell Party at new Vail Art Studio

The town of Vail and its nonprofit Art in Public Places is happy to share that the new Vail Art Studio has opened and its very first artist-in-residence, Chris “Gus” Gruner, is ready to share some of his latest artwork.

In early August, the town revealed the new structure in Ford Park. The very first artist to set up residency there was selected at the inaugural Vail Art Challenge that was also held in August. Ten artists had a limited time to create a work of art from a blank canvas. A panel of judges viewed the works and selected a winner, and that artist took home a check for $5,000.

Gruner is a Vail-based artist and combines urban influences and mountain inspired beauty. Look for bold, colorful new works at the Closing Reception on Friday. The event is set up to be a fun show-and-tell where DJ Rē K will spin tunes and then the music will stop at the top and bottom of the hour for Gruner to talk about his works for five minutes.

This lively reception will also serve up light refreshments throughout the event, which runs from 3-6 p.m. For more information about Art in Public Places and the Vail Art Studio visit Art in Vail and to attend, RSVP at ArtInVail@vail.gov .

Skiing and Snowboarding at Vail

A skier cruises down Vail Mountain on Opening Day, Nov. 14. Vail Resorts/Courtesy photo

With Vail Mountain opening last Friday, there are now several ski areas you can go to in Eagle, Summit and Clear Creek Counties. Copper Mountain, Breckenridge, Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland Ski Area are close enough to drive to if you are looking for options this weekend in addition to Vail. Keep in mind that the terrain is limited, and early season conditions exist at most ski areas, but it’s pretty amazing what the snowmaking and grooming crews have been able to provide skiers and riders even if Mother Nature hasn’t been dropping much snow lately.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Locally, Vail Mountain is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Gondola One (No. 1) will bring you up to Mid-Vail where the Mountaintop Express (No. 4) will give you access to Ramshorn and Swingsville. Beginners should go to Lionshead. From there they will take the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) to the top of Eagle’s Nest where the Little Eagle lift (No. 15) will service beginner terrain. The Vail Ski & Snowboard School is open was well, in case you want to hop in a lesson and learn from the pros. All skiers and riders must download the gondolas in both villages at the end of the day.

On-mountain dining options include Mid-Vail (Look Ma level) and Powerline Pub, Buffalos at the top of the Mountaintop Express and Eagle’s Nest Marketplace at the top of Eagle Bahn Gondola.

Epic passes are still on sale, but only until Dec. 4. Learn more about Vail Mountain at Vail.com and the Epic Pass options at EpicPass.com. If you are here for the long Thanksgiving holiday school break your Epic Pass will give you access to Vail, Keystone, Breckenridge and Beaver Creek once it opens on Wednesday, Nov. 26 in case you want to try out a few different ski areas and enjoy these wonderful ski towns.

Live music at Stoke Sessions in Vail Village

Vail Stoke Sessions is a concert series that takes place Fridays at Checkpoint Charlie in Vail Village through Dec. 5. Discover Vail/Courtesy image

Head to the streets of Vail Village on Friday for fun après ski vibes. The town of Vail and Discover Vail is excited to announce a new free outdoor concert series called Stoke Sessions. The series kicked off last Friday on Vail’s Opening Day with Blu DeTiger, a bass player who became a TikTok sensation. This weekend, Vail welcomes Pixie and the Partygrass Boys for a free show starting at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

Pixie and the Partygrass Boys got its start in Utah and have moved on from house parties to touring extensively. Pixie and the Partygrass Boys have been a fixture at Winter Wondergrass and have performed at the High Sierra Music Festival, Gem and Jam, Jam Cruise and supported Billy Strings, Infamous Stringdusters, Lake Street Dive and more.

In addition to music, area restaurants and bars including El Segundo, Root & Flower, Two Arrows, Sitzmark, Yama Sushi and Vail Brewing Company will be serving up signature bites and drinks during the concert.

The Stoke Sessions concert series celebrates the start of ski season and the spirit of Vail Après. Next Friday welcomes The Runaway Grooms and American Authors will close out the series on Dec. 5. These free concerts take place at Checkpoint Charlie in the heart of Vail Village bringing the area alive with music, energy and après ski vibes. For more information go to DiscoverVail.com/Event/Vail-Apres-Stoke-Sessions/ and follow @DiscoverVailColorado on Instagram.

Kids activities and events

Mountain Youth will host a skating night for kids this Friday at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink. Mountain Youth/Courtesy photo

With the long holiday break starting this weekend, you may be looking for a few ideas on what to do with the kids. In addition to skiing and snowboarding, here are some kid-centric things to help keep the little ones busy.

Ice Skating Night with Mountain Youth

Kids, here’s your chance to get on the ice at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink in Eagle Ranch. From never-ever skaters to those who can zoom around like a hockey player, Mountain Youth is inviting kids out to the rink for a fun evening of community and connection. On Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. ice skating gear and devices to help kids learn to skate will be available and allow everyone to have fun while scooting around. Dinner will also be served. To learn more, go to MountainYouth.org.

Tumblin’ Turkey Kids Night In

Vail Gymnastic and the Vail Recreation District are hosting a fun night of gymnastic activities, games and Thanksgiving-themed games this Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. Parents, you can enjoy some time off while the children blow off some steam while tumbling around. Pizza and other snacks will also be provided. The cost is $45 dollars and registration is required. Learn more at VailRec.com.

Kids Nerf Night Out

Avon Recreation is hosting a Nerf Night Out at the Avon Elementary School on Friday from 6-8:30 p.m. Kids will partake in an action-packed night of adrenaline-pumping Nerf battles. The kids will turn the gymnasium into a battlefield and arm themselves with the foam dart blasters. If you have your own Nerf foam blaster and darts, feel free to bring them. Awards will be handed out to teams and prizes like Team Spirit award will be a part of it. Pizza from Domino’s will be served. For more information and to register, go to Avon.org.