Vail to build a ‘forever’ tribute to Pepi Gramshammer, honoring the pioneer and professional skier

The town of Vail gave a thumbs up of approval for a concept to honor the legacy of Pepi Gramshammer.

Courtesy Photo

Four years after the passing of Pepi Gramshammer, the town settled on a location and concept for a memorial honoring the Vail legend.

Gramshammer arrived in Vail from Austria in the fall of 1962. Two years later, he started the Hotel Gasthof Gramshammer in the heart of the village with his wife Sheika. Throughout their decades calling Vail home, Pepi and Sheika continued to contribute to the growth of the town, mountain and its community.

In an effort to permanently memorialize him, the town has been working on a tribute. So far, Pepi’s tribute has gone through multiple iterations, locations and options over the years, said Todd Oppenheimer, the town’s capital projects manager and landscape architect.

“None of which ever felt appropriate,” he added. “Until now.”

On Tuesday, June 20, the Vail Town Council reviewed this final proposal — which it then approved a design and fabrication contract for.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The concept for the memorial was designed by Chevo Studios, which has worked on various projects in the town including the social courtyard at the Ford Amphitheatre. Chevo will also be responsible for its fabrication and installation. The design received “universal support” from the town’s Cultural and Heritage Committee as well as Sheika and the Gramshammer family, Oppenheimer said.

Pepi’s tribute will be located at the southeast corner of the Children’s Fountain in Vail Village. The “primary inspiration” for the design is rooted in one of the most popular Pepi stories, said Andy Dufford, the owner and lead artist at Chevo Studios.

“It’s a story that we were told by more than one person. But as Vail became Vail, there was a story of Pepi setting out one morning to ski the back bowls. And it was one of those perfect days, he descended down into those powdery slopes and carved these beautiful turns, one after another,” Dufford said.

Then, as the story goes, he reported that the hike back took “forever.”

“From that moment on, the trail became known as ‘Forever,'” Dufford said. “There was something incredibly fitting about that.”

A watercolor rendering of the proposed Gramshammer tribute at the Children’s Fountain, designed by Chevo Studios. Chevo Studios/Courtesy Photo

With this popular tale at the heart of Pepi’s future tribute in Vail, it will take the form of a sculpted stone column with “Forever” etched into the side, with an additional plaque to be decided on by the Gramshammer family and town. The column will be shaped and cut to mimic the “sinuous, powdery fields” and “lovely curve” of a ski run and turn, Dufford said.

“It’s a fitting way to think about the ongoing impact of Pepi, and also Sheika — their sense of the vision of Vail and connection not only to the place but to the international ski community,” he added.

Additionally, the memorial will have an interactive water table to link the tribute stone and the Children’s Fountain.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

Not all Vail Town Council members agreed on this final location for the tribute.

“It’s really nice, but I think we’re missing on this. I’d rather have it on the corner of Gore Creek Drive and Bridge Street, where Pepi used to hang out all the time. A lot more people would see it there rather than being an add-on to the Children’s Fountain,” said councilmember Kevin Foley. “Right on that corner, to me, would be much more appropriate because he was an iconic figure in town. I think it should be a standalone memorial to a great guy.”

Ultimately, Foley was the lone dissenting vote for the tribute’s contract award, citing the location as the reason.

Pepi Gramshammer arrived in Vail from Austria in the fall of 1962. Courtesy Photo

However, young Sheika, who was present at the Tuesday, June 20 council meeting, said that the location was perfect because of her dad’s love of children. She told council that he started the ski race camp at Red Lodge and built Rock Creek Resort and the Grizzly Condos all so the kids would have a place to ski, eat and stay.

“He wanted to make sure the kids were taken care of,” she said. “It went on from there, but that whole entire concept of that race camp started from the children, from the kids — that’s what brought him happiness and that’s why I think this is perfect for him and his memory…That was his passion: skiing and those kids.”

Council member Pete Seibert Jr. said that as “one of those kids at the Red Lodge,” he thought it was a great location.

“The energy and the love of the sport of skiing that he gave myself and all the other kids that were growing up in Vail at the time; I really do, the more I think about it, I think it’s a great location,” Seibert said. “With that connection to the kids, you’re connecting him to something that goes forward, you’re carrying that gift that he gave a lot of kids early on, out into the future for generations.”

Mayor Kim Langmaid said that the tribute perfectly meshed “a nod to the past and a vision to the future.”

With a location and concept approved, the town is hoping to begin the installation of the tribute later this fall.

“I’m so glad that we waited, that we didn’t do any of the others,” said Council member Jen Mason. “Patience is a virtue and I think we got here and it’s perfect; it’s exactly what it needs to be.”