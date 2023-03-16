Vail to close at 4 p.m. starting Friday

Vail Mountain will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Friday, March 17, the resort has announced.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The expression “better late than never” comes to mind as Vail Mountain has reviewed its operating schedule and decided to close most of its front side lifts at 4 p.m. starting Friday.

And the mountain will continue to open at 8:30 a.m. every day.

The 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. schedule on which the mountain is currently operating has been met with annoyance by some guests who have grown accustomed to an adjustment to a 4 p.m. closing time in the spring months on Vail Mountain.

Some years, that adjustment has come a full month earlier than this year’s March 17 schedule change.

Vail Resorts spokesperson John Plack said the decision on when to extend operating hours often changes year to year, and depends on a number of factors.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We’ve been tracking conditions, and after several days of warm temperatures and strong sun we anticipate seeing a freeze/thaw cycle with the storm rolling in over the next few days,” Plack said. “Once this sets in we tend to see guests start to ski and ride later in the day. With these conditions and anticipated shifts in visitation patterns we’ll be going to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 17.”