￼Vail to discuss size, unit mix of Timber Ridge redevelopment

Vail Town Council to continue ongoing discussions around the redevelopment of Timber Ridge, including the number of units and unit mix the project will have.

Town of Vail/Courtesy Photo

One of the workforce housing projects at the top of Vail’s list is the redevelopment of the Timber Ridge Village apartments in West Vail. And at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting, Vail Town Council will host a work session to start making critical decisions about the project including the number of units it should have and the preferred home type and unit mix.

Members of the community are invited to provide public comment at the session, which will also include the town’s local housing authority, housing department as well as representatives from the project’s development partner Triumph Development West.

The session is intended as “one of many” for the town to “begin breaking down what will be a long list of topics for discussion and decision-making with regard to the redevelopment of Timber Ridge,” according to the memo in Tuesday’s packet , created by George Ruther, the town’s housing director.

The memo identifies three specific areas that the Tuesday work session needs to address. This includes programming and uses, displacement and relocation of residents as well as timing and schedule.

Timing, relocation

Currently, Timber Ridge is home to over 250 residents in 96 apartments (with a maximum of 288 beds). The redevelopment project is currently scheduled to be completed within 24 months of its demolition. Previous discussions on the project contemplated a fall 2023 start date, which would have meant the project would be under construction for two ski seasons. However, according to the memo, an April 2024 start date would be “more reasonable.”

This start date would “afford adequate time for contracting, design development, entitlements and approvals, and the avoidance of displacement of 250-plus residents for two winter seasons.”

The displacement of these residents is certainly one of the project’s biggest challenges to overcome. While the incoming Residences at Main Vail (expected to be completed in Fall 2023) could accommodate a portion of the displaced residents, the memo outlines other potential options and challenges.

The main option that is currently under consideration is “the beneficial role that the future residential development on West Middle Creek could play in solving this problem.”

To this end, certain development applications have been submitted for the West Middle Creek parcel. According to the packet, a public hearing on these applications will be held in December 2022.

Programming and uses

While the redevelopment goals cite the town’s desire to make 100% of the homes deed-restricted for resident occupancy, the optimal unit number and mix has yet to be determined.

On Tuesday, the Vail Town Council will be presented with four redevelopment scenarios and asked to provide direction on whether or not these scenarios meet their expectations. These programming needs, the memo states, need to be determined before the project can move forward in the design process.

Council previously gave direction that the redeveloped Timber Ridge should provide rental opportunities to current residents of the apartments, targeting families and persons between 18 and 35 years old — a demographic group that fills needed “frontline customer and resort service sector jobs within the community.” Additionally, the council expressed an interest in creating a “campus-like environment,” with a mix of studio, one-, two,- and three-bedroom homes.

Within the four options being presented to the council are a variety of unit mixes and budgets:

Option A : 128 apartment units total (44 one-bedroom units and 84 two-bedroom units), providing 212 bedrooms, 189 parking spaces, for an estimated $51.78 million budget

: 128 apartment units total (44 one-bedroom units and 84 two-bedroom units), providing 212 bedrooms, 189 parking spaces, for an estimated $51.78 million budget Option B : 240 apartment units total (76 one-bedroom units and 164 two-bedroom units) providing 404 bedrooms, 255 parking spaces, for an estimated $104.36 million budget

: 240 apartment units total (76 one-bedroom units and 164 two-bedroom units) providing 404 bedrooms, 255 parking spaces, for an estimated $104.36 million budget Option C : 200 apartment units total (36 one-bedroom units, 100 two-bedroom units, 48 three-bedroom units and 15 four-bedroom units), providing 444 bedrooms, 255 parking spaces, for an estimated $101.53 million budget

: 200 apartment units total (36 one-bedroom units, 100 two-bedroom units, 48 three-bedroom units and 15 four-bedroom units), providing 444 bedrooms, 255 parking spaces, for an estimated $101.53 million budget Option D : 300 apartment units total (54 one-bedroom units, 150 two-bedroom units, 72 three-bedroom units and 24 four-bedroom units), providing 618 bedrooms, 364 parking spaces, for an estimated $173.95 million budget

With these estimated price tags, the town has a few options for financing. While no concrete source of funding has been determined, Ruther’s memo states that the staff is exploring county, state and federal funding sources.

Following council direction, the memo states that the development team will begin preparing “development pro formas and additional cost considerations for the redevelopment of Timber Ridge” for the next work session on the topic.

This work session will take place during the Tuesday, Nov. 1 afternoon Vail Town Council meeting. The meeting starts at 1 p.m., with the Timber Ridge session scheduled to begin around 2 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at Vail Town Hall (75 S. Frontage Road W.) or watch online via Facebook or on High Five Media.