Vail to help fund Global Solutions Forum in October

Three facts What: Students Shoulder to Shoulder. What it does: The organization hosts the annual Global Solutions Forum in Vail. Town contribution: $50,000.

VAIL — The Vail Town Council doesn’t often approve funding requests outside the usual application cycle. The annual Global Solutions Forum is a little different.

Council members Tuesday approved a $50,000 request from the Vail-based Students Shoulder to Shoulder group for the forum, held in October at Vail Mountain School.

Group director Bob Bandoni made his pitch to council members Tuesday. In the application, Bandoni wrote that the forum “has the potential to quickly evolve to a core, late fall event attracting locals, Front Range residents and participants from around the country and beyond.

The forum focuses on ethical leadership, and has attracted a number of well-known participants and sponsors, including the Daniels College of Business at Denver University.

The 2019 event will be held in October, and will run Wednesday through Friday, the better to attract participants during a time of need for local lodges.

The forum can be a “compelling reason to get people to Vail” in October, council member Jenn Bruno said.

Council member Greg Moffet said he’s seen how the forum, with its focus on ethical leadership and business practices, “changes young lives.”

If the forum is expanded, Moffet said, “We’re not just doing good for the community, but for everybody.”

Bandoni said in time, the forum could become self-sustaining. For now, though, Moffet said he thinks the town could help achieve that goal.