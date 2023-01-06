Vail to honor Police Chief Dwight Henninger on Jan. 10

Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger

The town of Vail is inviting the community to help recognize Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger for his tenure as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police from 2021 to 2022.

A public reception is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Donovan Pavilion (1600 South Frontage Road). The event will include remarks from the chief as well as recognition from the Vail Town Council. Light appetizers will be served.

Henninger was first elected to the International Association of Chiefs of Police executive board in 2017 and sworn in as president in September 2021, serving in this role through October 2022.

As president, he led the association’s board of directors and was its primary spokesperson. This included addressing national and international forums, providing expert testimony before Congress and other governmental bodies, conducting media interviews and representing the global law enforcement profession in numerous meetings with key policymakers.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders, committed to shaping the future of the policing profession. With more than 31,000 members in over 165 countries, the association is a leader in global policing, committed to advancing safer communities through thoughtful, progressive police leadership. Since 1893, the International Association of Chiefs of Police has been serving communities worldwide by advancing leadership and professionalism in policing through advocacy, research, outreach and education.

Henninger has been Vail’s Chief of Police since 2002. He leads a 63-person organization that serves over two million domestic and international visitors annually. Additionally, Henninger leads a countywide communications center that provides communications services to 11 agencies in Eagle County and assistance to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

For more information on the Jan. 10 event or about the Vail Police Department, contact Commander Ryan Kenney at rkenney@vailgov.com .