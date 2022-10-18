Vail to host employee, locals parking pass sales events

With changes to its parking passes and structure for the 2022-23 ski season, the town is hosting in-person events to help locals with purchasing a pass.

In October, the Vail Town Council approved changes to its parking rates and passes for the 2022-23 ski season. In order to assist Vail employees as well as town and Eagle County locals with the new pass offerings, the town is hosting two in-person events to walk individuals through the new online process.

The events will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Vail Council Chambers at 75 South Frontage Road in Vail. Free breakfast burritos and sandwiches will be provided.

The town is also considering an in-person pass sales date prior to Vail Mountain’s November Opening Day but has not been scheduled.

Attendees should bring all the necessary materials for registering for a pass, including:

Proof of residency/property ownership for a Vail Local Pass or Eagle County Local Pass

(Examples include a lease, utility bill, mortgage statement, property tax notice or driver’s license)

Proof of employment for an Employee Pass or Employee Plus Pass — most passes require 30 hours/week average employment for a business located in a Village Core or Vail Mountain

(Examples include a letter from an employer or a paystub)

Vehicle Information

(Year, make, model, and license plate number)

Valid credit card and ID

This year’s pass offerings provide savings on the above rates and expanded free parking for Vail locals, business owners and employees as well as Eagle County residents. The Vail Local and Eagle County Local passes are changing from previous years’ pre-paid value card to a “pay as you go” discount pass. Any remaining balances on last year’s value cards can be reimbursed at the Town of Vail Municipal Building, located at 75. S. Frontage Rd. For reimbursement, parkers should bring their old value card or an individual ID or proof of business verification.

After changes to its parking operations, the town of Vail is offering six types of parking passes for the 2022-23 winter ski season.

Passes are subject to Peak and Non-Peak Rates based on pass type and parking area. See daily and overnight rates at VailGov.com/winterparking . The available passes, as well as the benefits for each, are listed below.

Premier Pass: $5,500

Offers guaranteed access to both Vail Village and Lionshead structure as well as access to Ford Park, Soccer Lot, and Red Sandstone Garage.

Business Premiere: $2,200

Only one per brick-and-mortar business license in Village Core. Guaranteed access to either Vail Village or Lionshead structure. Business verification is required.

Employee Plus: $1,850

300 max sold. Free access to Lionshead Structure on peak and non-peak days. Free access to Vail Village structure on non-peak days and access with employee rate on peak days. Free overnight parking at Red Sandstone Garage on levels 1, 2 and 3. Village Core or Vail Mountain 30-hour/week employment verification is required.

Employee: $425

Free daytime access to Ford Park, Soccer Lot and Red Sandstone Garage. Access to Vail Village and Lionshead structures at Local Pass discounted rates. Village Core or Vail Mountain 30-hour/week employment verification is required.

Vail Local Pass: $25

Access to Vail Village and Lionshead structures at a discounted rate based on peak and non-peak days. Access to Ford Park, Soccer Lot and Red Sandstone Garage at a discounted rate based on peak and non-peak days. Residence, property owner or Vail business license employment verification is required.

Eagle County Local Pass: $50

Access to Vail Village and Lionshead structures at a discounted rate based on peak and non-peak days. Access to Ford Park, Soccer Lot and Red Sandstone Garage at a discounted rate based on peak and non-peak days. Residence or property owner verification is required.

The main discounts and benefits for both the Vail and Eagle County local passes are:

Free parking between 5 and 9 a.m.

$5 off of the peak day daily max

First two hours of free parking on all non-peak days

50% off non-peak rates

50% off outlying lot daily rates (peak and non-peak)

Overnight parking rate at Red Sandstone Garage of $35

For more information on parking operations in Vail, visit VailGov.com/parking or call 970-479-2445. For more information on parking pass sales, call 970-479-2104. For information on local and regional bus services visit vailgov.com/bus .