Vail to host ‘Lunch with the Locals’ on water use reduction tactics

The town of Vail’s next installment in its Lunch with the Locals series will be rooted in water conservation.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon in the Grand View Room at the Lionshead Parking Structure, Rose Sandell of the Eagle River Watershed Council will share strategies to reduce outdoor water use by changing landscaping and policies within an HOA and by improving the efficiency of irrigation systems.

Experts from Walking Mountains Science Center, Eagle River Watershed Council, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, and the town of Vail will be on hand to answer questions about what residents can do to help Restore the Gore. There will also be stickers and informational brochures provided to attendees, as well as lunch.

Vail’s environmental sustainability team is organizing the event. For details about this and upcoming activities, contact Pete Wadden, the town’s watershed restoration specialist, at 970-479-2144 or pwadden@vailgov.com .