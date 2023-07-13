Vail to host meeting for aspiring Town Council candidates on July 20

The Vail Town Council will have four council member seats up for election in November. For individuals considering running, the town is hosting an informational session for potential candidates on Thursday, July 20, from 4-6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers at 75 S. Frontage Road.

Vail Town Manager Russell Forrest will facilitate the meeting, covering topics such as council roles and responsibilities, an overview of the council-manager form of government, significant policy issues, and upcoming projects for Vail as well as a high-level overview of the town’s budget.

In addition, Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid will provide her insights as to what to expect as a council member. The session will also include an opportunity for questions and answers.

There will be four open town council seats during this November’s election. Town of Vail elections are nonpartisan. In accordance with the town charter, voters may select up to four candidates. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve four-year terms, while the fourth-highest vote-getter will serve a two-year term. The mayor and mayor pro-tem are elected from among the council members, and each serves a two-year term.

Eligibility requirements to run for council include being a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age, a registered Vail voter, a resident of Vail for two years immediately preceding the election, and collection of a minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered Vail voters on a nomination petition. Nominating petitions will be available beginning Aug. 8.

For more information, contact Forrest at rforrest@vailgov.com .