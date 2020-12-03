Vail to open Game Creek, updates reservations to 7 days out

Vail on Friday will open Game Creek Bowl and the Game Creek Express chairlift (No. 7), spokesperson John Plack has confirmed.

“Tomorrow’s anticipated acreage at Vail will increase to 465 acres,” Plack said Thursday. “We anticipate opening Chair 7 with Baccarat, Dealer’s Choice, Lost Boy, Game Trail and Poker Flats.”

Plack said in addition to the Game Creek terrain, the resort also expects to open the Born Free run in Lionshead from the top of the Born Free Express (No. 8).

A view of the Born Free run on Vail Mountain on Nov. 30, 2020. Born Free used to be the first run to open for the season at Vail, but a new pre-season routine puts the run on pace to open with other Lionshead-area offerings including Game Creek Bowl. Special to the Daily.



Vail Resorts also revamped its week-of reservations system on Thursday, opening up one new day per day, rather than nine new days once per week as was previously used.

Pass holders must have a reservation to access the lifts on Vail Resorts 34 mountains in North America this season; guests can hold seven priority and seven week-of reservations at a time and when one reservation is used, another will become available.

Every day throughout the season, the next seven days will be available to be booked as week-of reservations. A new week-of reservation day will be released every day at midnight – on Friday, Dec. 4 at 12 a.m., week-of reservations will become available for Friday, Dec. 11; on Saturday, Dec. 5, reservations will become available for Dec. 12, and so on.

In a tweet, Vail Resorts said the company was updating the week-of reservation system in an attempt to ready for the “core” season, which begins on Dec. 8.

During the core season, day-of lift tickets will be sold at the walk-up window once again, and pass holders can use both priority reservations (for any day through April 4), and week-of reservations (for any day seven days out), to book ski days.