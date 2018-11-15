Vail to open Northwoods on Saturday

Following an early opening for the 2018-2019 ski and snowboard season, Vail Mountain will expand its open terrain to more than 900 skiable acres on Saturday, Nov. 17. The resort will begin operating Northwoods Express (#11) and Sourdough Express (#14), with more than 300 acres of beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain accessible via those chairlifts. Two Elk restaurant will also open for the season with limited service.

"Vail has received 52" of natural snow so far this season. By comparison, it was early January of last season before we had this much. It has been an incredible start and is setting the tone for what's to come," said Doug Lovell, Vail chief operating officer. "Our mountain operations teams continue to work hard to open as much terrain as possible, and we anticipate opening even more in the coming week."

Beginning on Saturday, Nov. 17, skiers and snowboarders will have access to the following lifts and more than 900 acres of skiable terrain accessible via the following lifts on Vail Mountain:

Gondola One

Eagle Bahn Gondola (#19)

Born Free Express Lift (#8)

Avanti Express (#2)

Wildwood Express Lift (#3)

Mountain Top Express Lift (#4)

Northwoods Express (#11)

Sourdough Express (#14)

Little Eagle Lift (#15)

Located just down the road, Beaver Creek Resort will open for the season on Saturday. The mountain will open all the way to the top with intermediate terrain on Gold Dust accessed via Centennial Express (#6), plus beginner terrain in Red Buffalo Park accessible via the Cinch Express (#8) and last year's new Red Buffalo Express (#5), and Haymeadow Park and the Haymeadow Express Gondola (#1). Opening day festivities will include a special Cookie Time in the morning.

All guests are reminded that they must observe all posted signs, closures and slow zones, especially during the early-season. Closed trails may contain hazards due to early snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine.