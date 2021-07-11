Vail to sponsor annual neighborhood picnics

The town of Vail’s annual Celebrating Community neighborhood picnic series returns Tuesday, July 13, at Bighorn Park in East Vail and Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. Postponed last summer due to COVID-19, the picnics have been cleared by Eagle County Public Health with all food handled according to county guidelines. Attendees who have not been fully vaccinated are asked to wear face masks.

Each picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town on a first-come, first-served basis. The picnics provide community members with an opportunity to offer comments and suggestions about various topics and to meet members of the Vail Town Council and town staff.

Featured during both picnics will be information on wildfire preparedness and emergency evacuation, housing programs for locals, plus candidate filing deadlines and voter registration details for the Town Council election in November. Also, representatives will be available to provide updates on Vail’s event calendar, noxious weeds and Vail Public Library’s programs.

Hosting the July 13 picnic at Bighorn Park will be members of the Town Council and representatives from the Public Works, Fire, Finance and Administration departments. During the event, picnickers will be encouraged to learn more about neighborhood emergency evacuation plans, fire safety landscaping tips, the Vail Trail Host volunteer program and more.

Joining the Town Council as hosts of the Aug. 10 picnic at Donovan Pavilion will be staff from the police, library, housing and community development departments. During this picnic, a drawing for 10 free emergency preparedness kits will take place from among entries collected from both picnics. In addition, information on a variety of town programs and services will be available.

This will be the 21st year for the picnics. In addition to the two neighborhood gatherings, citizens are encouraged to share their ideas, concerns and suggestions at any time by emailing the Town Council at towncouncil@vailgov.com . Also, the town’s website at VailGov.com includes information on town topics and projects as well as email links and phone numbers for all departments, plus links to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.