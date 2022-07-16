Vail to sponsor annual neighborhood picnics July 19 and Aug. 9

The town of Vail will host a community picnic Aug. 9 at Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail.

Vail Daily archive

Mark your calendars for the return of the town of Vail’s annual Celebrating Community neighborhood picnic series Tuesday, July 19 at Bighorn Park in East Vail and Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. Each picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town on a first-come, first-served basis.

The picnics provide community members with an opportunity to offer comments and suggestions about various topics and to meet members of the Vail Town Council and town staff.

Information on various town initiatives will also be available at the picnics, including:

Kickoff of GO Vail 2045 — Vail’s Mobility & Transportation Master Plan

Shift Bike – new e-bike share program

Wildfire Preparedness — how to Fund your Fire Free Five defensible space or arrange for free on-site labor from Vail’s firefighters

Steward Vail — updates on Vail’s Destination Stewardship planning process

Curbside compost program and business compost pilot program

Project Re-Wild — a Restore the Gore initiative

Energy Smart Colorado — incentives for residents

eResources from Vail Public Library — downloadable books, music, video and audio, plus online databases

Dismount zones in Vail Village — where to walk your wheels

Latest updates on changes to short-term rental regulations

This will be the 22nd year for the picnics. In addition to the two neighborhood gatherings, citizens are encouraged to share their ideas, concerns, and suggestions at any time by emailing the Town Council at towncouncil@vailgov.com . Also, the town’s website at vailgov.com includes information on town topics and projects as well as e-mail links and phone numbers for all departments, plus links to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.