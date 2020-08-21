Vail to survey registered voters on possible property tax ballot measure Aug. 24-27

Working with public opinion consultants from Magellan Strategies and Summit Information Services, the Vail Town Council is initiating an online survey to understand the opinions of the town’s registered voters regarding a possible property tax ballot measure for the Nov. 3 general election.

The survey will be available on the town’s website at http://www.vailgov.com beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. A link to the survey will be sent to recipients who are in the town’s email database inviting registered voters to take part. Some voters will also receive a text from the town inviting them to participate in the survey.

The survey will take seven minutes to complete and responses will remain strictly confidential. The town is asking registered voters to participate and complete the survey by 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.

Results from the voter opinion survey will be presented to the Vail Town Council on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

For more information, contact Suzanne Silverthorn, communications director, at 970-479-2115 or email ssilverthorn@valgov.com.