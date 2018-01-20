Vail Today: Afrizo sings into the hearts of Vail Valley listeners this weekend (video)

There's always something special about visiting someplace new, but combine that with seeing snow for the first time and utilizing that snow to do an activity like dog sledding.

That was the case for the 6 students from Daystar University, an African-run, Christian liberal-arts institution in Nairobi, Kenya. These students are part of Afrizo, a group that sings songs in various dialects from the African continent. They are currently on tour throughout the U.S. and Vail, CO is their third stop.

The group, comprised of two men and four women, is led by Manasseh Shalom, who is a senior at Daystar University. "It is such a privilege to come here. Our purpose is to raise money for scholarships for students back home, but beyond the singing, it is so great to meet so many people from all over and create friendships here in America," Shalom said.

There are approximately 18,000 Daystar alumni spread across Africa making a tremendous impact on their communities. "My dream is to become a diplomat or an ambassador and I would like to be part of the political influence in my country and I hope to change it for the better," Shalom said.

Six singers audition to go on this tour and are selected from a group of about 60 to 70 talented students. Afrizo holds concerts at churches, schools and private homes. On Saturday, Jan. 20, Afrizo sang at Vail Interfaith Chapel and on Sunday, Jan. 21 they will be performing at The Vail Church at the 8:00, 9:30, and 11:00 a.m. services as well as a 5:00 p.m. performance at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel.

Prior to Vail, Afrizo was in Philadelphia, PA and Minneapolis, MN, where they did see snow, but the dog sledding was definitely something new. The group headed out with Mountain Mushers just outside of Wolcott, CO before their performances on Saturday. Caroline Muchee, who studies Electronic Media at Daystar University, said she wasn't quite sure what to think when she heard that they were going dog sledding. "I don't know what to feel! I don't know what to expect, I'm kind of scared," Muchee said. "But I'm also like, 'let's do this'!"

The views helped calm her fears. "Colorado is beautiful! The mountains, the views, it is overwhelmingly amazing," Muchee said.

Afrizo will head to the warmer climates of Florida and North Carolina next. Check out today's video and discover how they can still carry a tune over dozens of dogs barking. To learn more about Afrizo, please visit http://www.daystarus.org.