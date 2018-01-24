Vail Today: Beaver Creek Wine Excursions pair snowshoeing with wine tasting (video)

What happens when you pair a healthy outdoor activity full of scenic splendor with gourmet decadence? The Winter Wine Excursions at Beaver Creek, a guided snowshoe and wine tasting that allows you to experience the mountain in a different way.

The adventure begins at the Beaver Creek Nordic Sports Center, where participants are outfitted with the latest snowshoe equipment. Once geared up, guests load the Strawberry Park Express lift to McCoy Park, which is Beaver Creek's dedicated Nordic and snowshoe trail system. The excursion ends with a decedent selection of charcuterie and wine pairings served by the Osprey Fireside Grill.

While up at McCoy Park, burn some calories as you stroll along the groomed Nordic trails. The guides not only give you tips on technique, but they also point out interesting facts and give you an idea of the flora and fauna that surrounds you. From this vantage point you can view peaks within the Sawatch, Gore and Flat Top mountain ranges. Each tour is adjusted for the ability level of the group.

Following a 60 to 90 minute guided snowshoe tour, guests descend Strawberry Park Express, and exchange snowshoe gear for their own shoes, which are waiting for them as they enter the Osprey, which is just steps away from the lift. Here, a delicious assortment of charcuterie is carefully paired with select wines.

"The Winter Wine Excursion is a great way to experience Beaver Creek in a different way – drinking in the gorgeous mountain views before heading in for a gourmet charcuterie spread at the Osprey," said Stacie Mesuda, senior communications specialist for Beaver Creek. "It's the perfect combination of mountain adventure and effortless leisure and you can do the tour solo or with a group of friends & family."

The Winter Wine Excursions take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meet at the Nordic Center at 11:30 a.m. and the tour concludes at 3:30 p.m. Contact the Beaver Creek Nordic Center for reservations at 970.754.5313.