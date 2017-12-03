Vail Today: Beers of Prey offers up some of the America’s finest microbrews (video)

The Birds of Prey isn't just about speed, it's also about suds. The Beers of Prey invited spectators to taste some of the America's finest microbrews on the plaza at Beaver Creek after the downhill race on Saturday, Dec. 2nd.

"Beers and ski racing go hand in hand and we had a ton of sponsors who stepped up to the plate and wanted to be a part of it," said Maggie Bevan, senior marketing manager at the Vail Valley Foundation. "The ski teams are in Europe for a majority of the year and this is our way of showing them and the international fans how we do après ski in the U.S."

The Beers of Prey gave tasters a sampling of limited edition, seasonal brews, not available anywhere else, as well as fan favorites. Many of the breweries were from Colorado with a few breweries hailing from California and Dogfish Head Brewery traveling all the way from Delaware for the event. Bonfire Brewing honored team U.S.A. with their American Pale Ale while Sierra Nevada poured Celebration, a fresh hop India pale ale. From the sweet and tart Strawberry Rhubarb Sour from Great Divide Brewing to coffee and chocolate-infused oatmeal stout, a flavor that will keep you going throughout the weekend with a little caffeine kick from Firestone Walker Brewery, there was a flavor of beer for everyone.

"Being involved in this event is perfect for the culture of our brewery. Just getting outside, having fun in the outdoors and having a delicious beer to go with it is what we are all about," said Nick Popkey of Oskar Blues Brewery, based in Longmont,CO. They were serving up Ten Fidy, their imperial stout that they age in whiskey barrels for nine months and release it for a limited time.

Expect this popular event to return to the Birds of Prey next year.