Vail Today: Co-Working Pop Up Sessions for entrepreneurs held at Vail’s Root & Flower (video)

Calling all inspired local entrepreneurs, freelancers, consultants, creative minds and dreamers! Co-working pop up sessions are your local source for building a more diverse and sustainable economy in the mountains.

Hosted by Root & Flower, a locally owned and operated wine bar in Vail Village, the free sessions have provided entrepreneur-friendly resources and space for collaboration. "Everyone is welcome! We have about 20 people signed up each week and would love to help you share your story or ideas," said Sam Biszantz, co-owner of Root & Flower.

"Whether it's the free coaching opportunities or the speakers who touch on topics like financing or goal setting, it makes being self-employed a little less scary," said April Aultman, a jewelry designer who recently branched out her own and has attended four of the six sessions.

"Coming to these co-working sessions helps me focus. Before, I was probably getting three orders a week and over the last two weeks I am consistently getting three to five orders a day. I think it really has to do with these sessions and just being motivated and talking to people," Aultman said.

Matt Holmes of local apparel company, Vela, is interested in networking opportunities. "As a small business, one of the most important things is having mentors or finding peers who are going through the same things as we are and want to help each other out. In a small, tight-knit community like this, you can't think of everyone as a competitor, you have to think of everyone as a potential partner," Holmes said.

"This is a great place to come learn that it is really possible to grow your business and have your dream come true while learning how to be professional while still living the ski town lifestyle," Holmes said.

Two more co-working sessions are being held on Wednesday, Dec. 6th and Wednesday, Dec. 13th from 10 a.m. until noon. A celebration of co-working for anyone who wants to learn more will be held on Monday, Dec. 18th at 5:30 p.m. at Root & Flower in Vail Village. For more information, please visit http://www.mountaincareers.com.