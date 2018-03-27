Vail Today: Enjoy spring at Vail’s Adventure Ridge on the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster (video)

Spring skiing and snowboarding equals fun in the sun, but if the slushy afternoon snow tires out your legs, mix it up by heading to Adventure Ridge and riding one of Vail's newest attractions, the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster, at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola.

This gravity-based mountain coaster allows guests to sit on sleds and descend through the forest. The elevated track offers a smooth yet exhilarating ride with a 3,400 vertical-foot drop while twisting and turning along the contours of the mountain. The self-regulated braking system allows you to slow down your speed if you'd like. Sit back and enjoy the views because there's no steering necessary on the coaster.

"Vail Mountain realizes that not all guests ski or snowboard so it is important to have other winter activities to offer them similar to how we offer ice skating, snowshoeing, tubing and other activities," said Maggie Meisinger, senior specialist, communications at Vail Mountain.

Who can ride the mountain coaster? Riders must be at least 54 inches tall to ride alone. For participants who are at least 3 years old and 38-54 inches tall, a companion 16 years or older is required to accompany them as the driver. Maximum weight on the coaster is 330 pounds.

$25 gets you one ride, $60 for unlimited coaster rides and if you expand your fun even more, buy the unlimited coaster and tubing package offered for $89.

Time is of the essence; Adventure Ridge is only open one more week, Tuesday, March 27 through Saturday, March 31. Coaster rides are available from 1-6 p.m. and tubing is open from 2-7 p.m. Bring a bag with your snow boots and store them in one of the lockers at Eagle's Nest and swap out your shoes for a more comfortable ride after skiing. Or travel up the Eagle Bahn Gondola when it is free after 3:30 p.m. Scenic gondola ride tickets are available for purchase if it doesn't work for you to wait until after 3:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

If you don't get to ride the Forest Flyer this winter, then come back this summer and try out the ropes course, zip lines and a host of other activities once the Eagle Bahn gondola opens for the season. Remember, your Epic Pass for the 2018-19 season will let you ride the Eagle Bahn Gondola to access all these activities.

For current details, rates and operating times, please call 970-754-8245.