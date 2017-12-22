Vail Today: Four Seasons adds read-alongs to their holiday schedule (video)

To celebrate the 5th year of WhoVail, which is a colorful house built with over 1,500 gingerbread tiles and 125 pounds of frosting and inspired by Dr. Suess's Whoville, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail added holiday read-alongs from now until Christmas.

"Any time we can give back to the community, we love to do that, so we thought that the read-alongs would be a fun, festive event for everyone including our guests," said Kiersten Dunn director of public relations and communications at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail.

The read-alongs featured local community leaders and notables such as Vail Fire Chief Mark Novak who read "The Night Before Christmas in Ski Country". Local resident Debbie Webster read the poem, "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening", Cricket Pylman from the Town of Vail Library read "The Polar Express" and Greg Clifton, new Town of Vail manager read "Elf on a Shelf" to tie in with the Elf on the Shelf contest they are doing for resort guests.

Yours truly was asked to read a book and I chose one of my favorite Christmas books from my childhood. "The Sweet Smells of Christmas" is a scratch-n-sniff book that follows a little bear around as he notices the scents that remind him of the holiday. The kids I read to had fun scratching on the small patch on the page and sniffing things like gingerbread, hot chocolate and the pine smell of a Christmas tree. I had a lively bunch of listeners who were excited to be inside the WhoVail gingerbread house, which is where all the read-alongs take place.

In addition to the locals reading books, the Grinch will read "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" on Saturday, Dec. 23 and then Santa Claus will read "The Night Before Christmas" on Sunday, Dec. 24. "From 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 we are doing photos with Santa and he will take a break at 4:30 to read the book," Dunn said.

The Four Seasons will also be roasting chestnuts by the open fire at Remedy Bar until Thursday, Dec. 28 from 4 to 5 p.m. Christmas mass will be held in the ballroom on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 3:30, 5:00 and 6:30 p.m.