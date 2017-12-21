Vail Today: Holiday Lanterns will illuminate streets of Vail during annual lantern walk (video)

During the holidays, Vail is known for their miles and miles of twinkling lights. To enhance that theme, the Town of Vail's Art in Public Places added an annual Lantern Walk on Friday, Dec. 22nd.

"The Holiday Lantern Walk is all about the public's participation, from the creation of the lanterns to the procession through town," said Molly Eppard, Town of Vail's Art In Public Places coordinator. "Each person creates their own lantern and then as a community we come together for the lantern walk and have a festive procession through Vail Village."

The group will start at the Covered Bridge in Slifer Square at 4:30 and begin the walk at 5:00 p.m., ending on the Gore Creek Promenade at 5:15 to celebrate the grand opening of the Vail Winterfest Ice Theater along Gore Creek.

There's still one more opportunity to make lanterns prior to the Lantern Walk. On Friday, Dec. 22nd from 1:30-4:30 at the Vail Public Library Helen Hiebert will lead the lantern making workshop. "We suggest you give yourself an hour to build a lantern so don't get there too late," Eppard said.

The event has grown quite a bit since it began five years ago. "Last year we had several hundred participate and it keeps on growing so many people have come back to us saying that this is their holiday tradition in Vail and they want to be a part of it," Eppard said.

Locals Jenny Harrison, her husband Adam and daughter Bella Lee have been doing the lantern making and lantern walk for the past three years. "It's become our family tradition. We make the lanterns together and Bella Lee still has both of her lanterns from years past hanging in her room," Jenny Harrison said. "We love being part of the parade and we walk with Santa and our lanterns and we feel the magic of Christmas."