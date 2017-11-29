Vail Today: Leadville holiday home tour offers up Victorian charm (video)

You may find that it's been harder to get into the holiday spirit with the warm temperatures we've had lately, but the Leadville Holiday Victorian Homes Tour will make you want to deck your halls and great ready the season.

The Leadville and Lake County Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Holiday Victorian Homes Tour on Saturday, Dec. 2nd, featuring homes east and west of Harrison Avenue near the heart of downtown in what is known as the Cloud City.

"We have six beautiful homes that we are opening up to the public and we'll have great food, refreshments and entertainment in several of them. It's just a great way to get the holidays started," said Carol Glenn, of the of the Leadville and Lake County Chamber of Commerce.

Leadville resident, Tristan Lundberg and his fiancé, Megan Jackson, recently bought a Victorian home and were asked to be on the tour by Glenn.

"We can't wait to open up our home and share the history of it with others. We're really excited to be a part of this event and a part of the community," Lundberg said.

Clothing from that time period will be worn as well. "I get to dress up in Victorian-era clothing, I even have a top hat," and Lundberg.

The community comes together for this event. In addition to the homes on tour, the Tabor Opera House will open its doors and host the registration for the event.

"We will have the retail spaces and our beautiful performance hall open during the registration so folks can come in and take a peek at the opera house as part of the tour," said Stephanie Spong, president of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation.

Registration is at the Tabor Opera House from 12 to 1:30 p.m. and shuttles will take guests around to all the homes on the tour between 1:30 and 5:00 p.m.